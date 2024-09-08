Ycg LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Ycg LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 3.7% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $45,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,252. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

