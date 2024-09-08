Ycg LLC Buys 6,517 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 2.5% of Ycg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $30,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $522,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 164,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 25,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

