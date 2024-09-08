Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2065 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 2.2 %

Yue Yuen Industrial stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

