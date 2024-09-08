ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $415,367.93 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00050702 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00037863 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00014968 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
Buying and Selling ZClassic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.