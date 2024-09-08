Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $170.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

