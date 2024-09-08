Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $170.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $146.59 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.23.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $50,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.