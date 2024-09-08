Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $205.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective lowered by BTIG Research from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.39.

Zscaler stock opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $146.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 137.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 166.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Zscaler by 613.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $866,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

