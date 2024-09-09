12,259 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 1,421.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Equitable by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,635,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,938 shares of company stock worth $2,090,536. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EQH. Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equitable

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.