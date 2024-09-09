1,354 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,354 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $153,739,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after buying an additional 139,919 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 155.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,148 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,938,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 971.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after acquiring an additional 91,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

EME stock opened at $352.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.50 and a 1 year high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

