14,644 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.6% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 102,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,979,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 89,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,341,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $170.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

