1,645 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Blackstone by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $137.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $88.59 and a one year high of $145.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.94.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

