235,680 Shares in Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergreen Co. (NASDAQ:EVGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EVGR. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Evergreen by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 309,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at $1,955,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Evergreen in the first quarter valued at $2,835,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergreen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 507,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 94,278 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evergreen during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergreen Stock Up 0.2 %

Evergreen stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,972. Evergreen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80.

Evergreen Company Profile

Evergreen ( NASDAQ:EVGR ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Evergreen Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

