239,384 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 239,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,369,000. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

Tesla Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $8.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,002,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,040,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The stock has a market cap of $701.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day moving average is $193.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

