3,101 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE PWR opened at $247.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.74 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.33 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

