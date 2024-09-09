4,800 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 282.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the software company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $3.89 on Monday, reaching $254.26. 130,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,987. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.13 and a 200 day moving average of $239.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock worth $14,220,661. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

