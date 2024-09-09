6,559 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $497,488,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter worth about $195,129,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 185.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,890,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,240 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 14,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,274,656.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,728,387.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $330,666.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 630,081 shares of company stock worth $53,384,695. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

AppLovin Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $84.57 on Monday. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $93.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

