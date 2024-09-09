90,000 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Valliance Asset Management Ltd

Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000. Flex comprises 4.0% of Valliance Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Flex by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,543,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 574,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,711,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,479,000 after acquiring an additional 556,286 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of FLEX opened at $29.05 on Monday. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $39,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,773 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,541. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

