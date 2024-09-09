Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Chapman Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Chapman Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 507.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $339.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.