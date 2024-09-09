Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,000. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTH. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,125,000.

Shares of SMTH stock opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $26.56.

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

