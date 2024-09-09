Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 401 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $222.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.11.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

