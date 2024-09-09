Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163.73

Adshares (ADS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $163.73 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Adshares has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000576 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 38,748,944 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

