agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.44

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.44 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 157135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

