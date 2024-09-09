AIGH Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Acasti Pharma makes up 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Acasti Pharma Stock Down 1.6 %

Acasti Pharma stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Acasti Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.97.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Acasti Pharma Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

