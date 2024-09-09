AIGH Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,405 Shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,917,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,405 shares during the quarter. Myomo comprises 2.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Myomo worth $9,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYO. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Myomo during the first quarter worth about $135,000. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Myomo by 74.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 602,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 508,249 shares during the period. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MYO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Myomo from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Myomo from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Myomo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Myomo Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.75 on Monday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 93.10% and a negative net margin of 44.75%. Analysts predict that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

