AIGH Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN)

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the period. Intellicheck makes up approximately 1.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 9.08% of Intellicheck worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $97,781.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. Intellicheck, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Intellicheck from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

