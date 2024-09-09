Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.32 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

