Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.92. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

