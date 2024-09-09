Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$87.50.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$76.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$68.93 and a 52 week high of C$87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0130276 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

