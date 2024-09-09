Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Trading Down 3.7%

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 25,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 107,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$191.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 24.54% and a negative net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of C$7.94 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Almonty Industries Inc. will post 0.0200049 earnings per share for the current year.

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.