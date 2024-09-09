AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down to $4.98

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.98, but opened at $4.88. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 1,170,470 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMC shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.70.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,273,000 after buying an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,285,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,223,000 after buying an additional 1,585,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,775,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,894.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,121,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 1,064,805 shares during the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

