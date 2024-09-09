American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,911 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.0% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 102.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in American Express by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,763 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

American Express Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $246.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

