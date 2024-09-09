Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Critical Review

Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) and Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Highest Performances has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameriprise Financial has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Highest Performances and Ameriprise Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A Ameriprise Financial 1 4 5 0 2.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ameriprise Financial has a consensus target price of $464.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than Highest Performances.

84.0% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Highest Performances and Ameriprise Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial 18.64% 73.83% 1.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Highest Performances and Ameriprise Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highest Performances $15.78 million 22.39 -$6.01 million N/A N/A Ameriprise Financial $15.54 billion 2.76 $2.56 billion $29.38 14.85

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats Highest Performances on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice; brokerage products and services for retail and institutional clients; discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts; mutual funds; insurance and annuities products; cash management and banking products; and face-amount certificates. The Asset Management segment offers investment management, advice, and products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through third-party financial institutions, advisor networks, direct retail, and its institutional sales force under the Columbia Threadneedle Investments brand name. This segment products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property and infrastructure funds. The Retirement & Protection Solutions segment provides variable annuity products, as well as life and disability income insurance products to retail clients. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

