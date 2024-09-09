Analysts’ Downgrades for September 9th (ASAI, CCSI, CHD, CL, CPT, CVI, DOOO, HII, INVH, MPC)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, September 9th:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $109.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $107.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $285.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) was downgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating.

