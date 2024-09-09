Analysts Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT at $9.00

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

TCPC stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 44.47, a current ratio of 44.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.48.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 388.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,153.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,525 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3,878.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,492,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,053,151 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,963,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 284,802 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 61.5% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 297,393 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 54,786 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 468,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.