Analysts Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Target Price at $89.75

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

GMS Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $82.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $56.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). GMS had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GMS will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of GMS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in GMS by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in GMS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GMS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

