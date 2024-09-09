Analysts Set GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) PT at $1.75

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.
EAF stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.22.
GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.
