Analysts Set GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) PT at $1.75

Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 704,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

EAF stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.22.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 50.11% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. The firm had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

