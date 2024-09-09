Analyzing Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC)

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) and Princeton National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PNBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Princeton National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $87.85 million 2.89 $13.43 million $1.64 18.96 Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Princeton National Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 6.67% 4.41% 0.34% Princeton National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Princeton National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southern First Bancshares and Princeton National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Princeton National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern First Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.48%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Princeton National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Princeton National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Princeton National Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Princeton National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Princeton National Bancorp, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously it operated as a holding company for Citizens First National Bank that provided commercial banking and trust services in Illinois. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Princeton, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.