ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ANIP has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $60.51 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 5.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $900,472.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,527.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $900,472.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 635,363 shares in the company, valued at $40,129,527.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,258,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,007 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,535. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,005.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 209,272 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 302.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,138 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

