Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $50,767,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 361,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 89,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,697,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,905,000 after buying an additional 325,550 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

