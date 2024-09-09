Aragon 1-Day Volume Hits $3.25 Million (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $251.52 million and $3.25 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $5.83 or 0.00010594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aragon

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

