Arbitrum (ARB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $121.56 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and $121.56 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Arbitrum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.50781594 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 995 active market(s) with $112,816,704.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

