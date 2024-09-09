Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 2.3% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,945,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $134.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

