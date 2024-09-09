Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,381,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,019,000 after buying an additional 1,743,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,891,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,780,000 after buying an additional 276,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,680,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after buying an additional 234,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,512,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,701,000 after buying an additional 68,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,222.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,263,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,195,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $48.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.