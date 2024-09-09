Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 10,963.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 84,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 37.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,496 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 153.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

