Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,756,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 835,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,354,000 after acquiring an additional 346,214 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 351,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,734,000 after acquiring an additional 264,923 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,980,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,534,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4,563.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 212,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $223.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.45 and a 52 week high of $230.04.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.47.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

