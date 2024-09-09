Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 39 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 106,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,241,000 after purchasing an additional 17,754 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 160,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,802 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 119.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI opened at $559.85 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $535.55 and a 200 day moving average of $521.68. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.79.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

