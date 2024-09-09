Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARCT. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 175,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,915. The stock has a market cap of $508.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after purchasing an additional 115,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,531,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

