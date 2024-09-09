Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.24 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $64.91 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00041858 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

