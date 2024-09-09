ARPA (ARPA) Price Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, ARPA has traded up 1% against the dollar. ARPA has a market cap of $51.73 million and approximately $11.16 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARPA Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The official website for ARPA is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARPA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.03499324 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $4,367,968.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARPA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARPA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

