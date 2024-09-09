Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.200–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$721.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.9 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a reduce rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of Asana stock opened at $11.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last 90 days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.