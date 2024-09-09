Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Buys 3,268 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 970.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
V opened at $279.37 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.11.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
